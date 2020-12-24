Jarrett Culver records first NBA double-double

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against Josh Jackson #20 of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the season opening game at Target Center on December 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Jarrett Culver got off to a great start in his 2020-21 NBA season debut, scoring 10 points and adding a career high 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his NBA career.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider also picked up two assists as his Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Detroit Pistons 111-101.

He was joined in the double-double club by teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, as they become the first pair of Minnesota teammates to record a point/rebound double-double in a season opener since October 30, 2002.

Culver will next be in action when the Timberwolves travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on December 26 at 8:00 p.m.

