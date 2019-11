MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 16: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during a game against the Houston Rockets on November 16, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jarrett Culver pushed his double digit scoring streak to three games as he scored 13 points in a 125-105 loss against Houston.

The rookie was a spark off the bench, leading all Timberwolves bench options in total points, highlighted by a big time dunk in the second quarter.

THE ROOK JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/1j4YaEeERy — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 17, 2019

Culver will next be in action on Monday when the Timberwolves travel to Utah to take on the Jazz at 8:00 pm.