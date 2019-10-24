Jarrett Culver scores 4 points in NBA Debut

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — First-round pick Jarrett Culver finished with four points in the Timberwolves 127-126 season-opening overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at the Barclays Center.
Culver first points came on a layup in the second quarter to give Minnesota a 40-26 lead.
The Coronado product’s second bucket came later in the second quarter on a floater to extent the Timberwolves lead to 48-33.
Culver went 2-for-5 from the field and added two rebounds in 16 minutes.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points in the win.
Minnesota travels to Charlotte to face the Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday.