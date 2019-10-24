Jarrett Culver scores 4 points in NBA Debut

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — First-round pick Jarrett Culver finished with four points in the Timberwolves 127-126 season-opening overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at the Barclays Center.

Culver first points came on a layup in the second quarter to give Minnesota a 40-26 lead.

The Coronado product’s second bucket came later in the second quarter on a floater to extent the Timberwolves lead to 48-33.

Culver went 2-for-5 from the field and added two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points in the win.

Minnesota travels to Charlotte to face the Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday.