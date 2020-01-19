Jarrett Culver scores career high 26 points

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Culver set a new career high with 26 points in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

The former Texas Tech star made eight of 16 shots from the field and four of 10 3-pointers in the game. He also had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Culver’s previous career high was 24 points, which he set against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 7.

Saturday’s game was the 11th straight that Culver has scored in double figures.

His next game is Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.