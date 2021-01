LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 27: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, former Texas Tech Basketball player Jarrett Culver had his best offensive performance of the young NBA season with a season high 20 points against Denver.

MAKE WAY FOR JC pic.twitter.com/jFNulqLjJh — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 4, 2021

Sunday marked the third game of the season in which Culver has scored in double figures. He also added six rebounds against the Nuggets.

Culver and the Timberwolves are next in action on January 5, once again against Denver. Tip off for that game is at 8:00 p.m.