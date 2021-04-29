Jarrett Culver to miss remainder of season with ankle injury

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 27: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Culver will miss the rest of the 2020-21 NBA season with an ankle injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday.

The former Texas Tech guard and Lubbock native first suffered the injury on January 25. He returned for 18 games after a month-long absence but will now be sidelined again after imaging revealed a loose body.

“Culver will undergo arthroscopic surgery with debridement of scar tissue and loose body performed by ankle specialist Dr. Richard Ferkel on Friday, May 7 in Los Angeles. He will be sidelined the remainder of the season and further updates to his progress will be issued when available,” the Timberwolves said in a press release.

In 34 games, Culver averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 41.1 percent shooting.

The Timberwolves traded for the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to select Culver. He scored 9.2 points per game in 63 contests as a rookie.

Before turning pro, Culver played two seasons at Texas Tech and led the Red Raiders to a national championship appearance in 2019.