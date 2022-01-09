Jaylon Tyson transfers from Texas to Texas Tech

Texas guard Jaylon Tyson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Jose St., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Longhorn guard Jaylon Tyson announced on social media Sunday that he will transfer to Texas Tech.

Tyson had originally committed to Texas Tech out of John Paul II High School in Plano. When Chris Beard left the Red Raiders to become Texas’ head coach, Tyson followed him.

Tyson played sparingly in his freshman season, logging just 55 minutes in eight games. On December 27, the university confirmed he was in the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, 247 Sports rated Tyson as a four-star prospect and the fourth-best player in Texas.

He totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists in eight games as a freshman for the Longhorns.