Jeff Traylor signs extension with UTSA

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor talks while standing along the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Lamar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA Head Football Coach Jeff Traylor inked an extension that will keep him under contract through 2031, UTSA announced Sunday.

A source told Red Raider Nation that Traylor was a name mentioned in the Texas Tech coaching search.

Traylor has led the Roadrunners to an 8-0 record to start the 2021 season. UTSA was ranked No. 16 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

His deal will pay him $28 million total for an average of $2.8 million annually in addition to potential bonuses, UTSA said. It will also increase the allotment for assistant coaches and support staff.

Texas Tech’s head coach position became vacant after it fired Head Coach Matt Wells Monday.