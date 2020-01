Texas Tech’s Jett Duffey (7) hands the ball off to Da’Leon Ward (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

After it appeared former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey was transferring to Tulane University, he announced on Twitter Saturday that he is keeping his recruitment open.

I have decided to keep my recruitment open and continue looking for my new home. I would like to wish the Tulane football program the best of luck during their upcoming season, and to thank them for believing in me. — Jett Duffey (@jett_duffey) January 11, 2020

Duffey started nine games at quarterback for Texas Tech in 2019, throwing for 2,840 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He entered his name into the transfer portal after the season. On Thursday, he tweeted a picture of himself in a Tulane jersey. That picture is now deleted.