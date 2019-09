On Monday, Matt Wells announced that junior Jett Duffey would be the starting quarterback for the Red Raider Football team moving forward.

This past weekend, Duffey relieved Jackson Tyner after two series. In his time under center against the Sooners, he threw for 120 yards and added 16 yards on the ground as well.

Duffey will make his 2019 debut as a starting quarterback this upcoming weekend against (25) Oklahoma State at 11:00 am.