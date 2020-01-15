Joel Ntambwe continues NCAA waiver process

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech transfer Joel Ntambwe was denied an eligibility waiver by the NCAA in November, but the process to get him on the court continues.

Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said on his weekly radio show on Wednesday that they are currently in the reconsideration process regarding Ntambwe’s eligibility.

The reconsideration process is the first step that Texas Tech can take in getting the NCAA to change their decision on Ntambwe’s ability to be immediately eligible for the Red Raiders.

If the NCAA once again says no to granting his waiver, the school can request an appeal. This would be the final action Texas Tech could take to get a different decision from the NCAA.

The decision made after an appeal would be final.

After UNLV’s head coach Marvin Menzies was fired, Ntambwe transferred to Texas Tech in May of 2019. Several of his teammates that transferred were granted waivers to play for their new schools.

If no waiver is granted, Ntambwe will make his debut for the Red Raiders during the 2020-2021 season.