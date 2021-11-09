Joey McGuire gets 6 years, $20.2 million from Texas Tech

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Joey McGuire from archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joey McGuire signed a six-year, $20.2 million deal to be Texas Tech’s head football coach, a Texas Tech official confirmed Tuesday.

The contract averages out to a $3.37 million annual salary.

In year one of his deal, McGuire will get $3 million, per Texas Tech. He is eligible to receive up to $1 million annually in bonuses.

Texas Tech also paid $250,000 that will go to Baylor to buy out McGuire’s contract there.

McGuire’s contract includes a salary pool of $4.8 million to spend on his 10 assistant coaches and $1.85 million for his strength and support staff, a Tech official said. The number is a significant upgrade from the $3.3 million Matt Wells was able to allocate.

Watch the official introduction of Joey McGuire as new football coach of Texas Tech in the player below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar