Joey McGuire hits recruiting trail same day he was named head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — New Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire wasted no time in hitting the recruiting trail after he was officially named head coach Monday.

Cedar Hill cornerback Jalon Peoples announced that he committed to play football after Texas Tech hours after McGuire was announced as the new Red Raider coach.

Several other Texas high school football players reported offers from McGuire Monday afternoon on Twitter.

McGuire has plenty of experience coaching Texas High School Football. He was the head coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas area from 2003-2016 before moving up to the college ranks.

Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said after Matt Wells was fired that it was important for the next coach to have Texas ties. McGuire’s history with Texas high school football positions him well to recruit the state.

Under Wells, Texas Tech’s 2021 recruiting class was ranked last in the Big 12 by recruiting website 247Sports.