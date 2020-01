Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — John Altobelli, the baseball coach at Orange Coast College and uncle of former Texas Tech baseball player Bo Altobelli, was among those killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday night.

The crash claimed nine victims, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

John Altobelli coached at Orange Coast for 27 seasons. He played college baseball at the University of Houston.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years.



Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4 — Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

His nephew Bo Altobelli played baseball at Texas Tech from 2010-2012.