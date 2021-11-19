Jonathan Garibay announces partnership with Church’s Chicken

LUBBOCK, Texas — Church’s Chicken’s new spicy bacon chicken sandwich has a “kick that seals the deal,” so who better to advertise it than Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay?

Garibay, who nailed a Texas Tech-record, 62-yard field goal to win Saturday’s game, tweeted Friday that he’d joined up with Church’s Chicken.

Proud to join team @churchschicken 🙌This new Spicy Bacon Chicken Sandwich has a kick that seals the deal 💪 pic.twitter.com/D1jrdyyI1r — Jonathan Garibay (@jon_garibay9) November 19, 2021

“It’s not a 62 yarder…but it gets the job done,” Church’s Chicken said in a reply to the tweet.

Garibay has made all 12 field goals he’s attempted this season. He and the rest of the team are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against No. 9 Oklahoma State.