Jonathan Garibay announces partnership with Church’s Chicken

LUBBOCK, Texas — Church’s Chicken’s new spicy bacon chicken sandwich has a “kick that seals the deal,” so who better to advertise it than Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay?

Garibay, who nailed a Texas Tech-record, 62-yard field goal to win Saturday’s game, tweeted Friday that he’d joined up with Church’s Chicken.

“It’s not a 62 yarder…but it gets the job done,” Church’s Chicken said in a reply to the tweet.

Garibay has made all 12 field goals he’s attempted this season. He and the rest of the team are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

