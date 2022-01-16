Jonathan Garibay declares for NFL Draft

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the game-winning 62-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay announced Sunday that he would declare for the NFL Draft.

Garibay made 15 of 16 field goals for Texas Tech in 2021. His most memorable kick was a game-winning, 62-yard boot to beat Iowa State and clinch bowl eligibility for the Red Raiders. It was the longest field goal in Texas Tech history.

“I want to thank my friends and family for the love and support throughout my career,” Garibay said on Twitter. “A huge thank you to Coach (Matt) Wells and his staff for giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career here at Texas Tech. Not only did it change my life, but it also changed my family’s life. Thank you to my teammates for helping me create unbelievable memories and relationships that will last for a lifetime.”

After transferring in from Riverside City College in California, Garibay played two seasons for the Red Raiders. He made 23-27 field goals and 55-57 extra points. In addition to the game-winner against Iowa State, he kicked field goals to beat West Virginia in 2021 and Baylor in 2020.

Garibay joins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and center Dawson Deaton as Red Raider to declare for the draft.