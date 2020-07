Congolese basketball player Jonathan Kuminga is seen during practice at Patrick School, in Hillside New Jersey on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Thomas URBAIN / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga won’t be going to Texas Tech. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class will reclassify and head to the G-League.

Kuminga broke the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Wednesday.

No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga (@JonathanKuming6) has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League pro pathway program, he tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

The Red Raiders were among Kuminga’s final five choices along with Duke, Kentucky and Auburn.

Jonathan Kuminga says he is joining the G League next season and skipping college. Potential top five pick in the 2021 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/4Dkjcje0NL — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) July 16, 2020

Kuminga is the younger brother of Texas Tech’s Joel Ntambwe.