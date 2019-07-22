Jordyn Brooks makes Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

On Monday, Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks was named one of the 51 preseason candidates for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best collegiate linebacker in the nation.

Brooks is one of only four players on the watch list from the Big 12, and the first Red Raider to be there since Pete Robertson in 2015.

This past season, Brooks registered 84 tackles, which gave him 259 for his Tech career.

The semifinalists for the award will be named on November 4, the finalists will be revealed on November 25 and the winner will be announced on December 10.