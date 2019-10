On Tuesday, Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks was included among the 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s best defensive player.

Congrats to @jordynbrooks25 on being named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award!



Brooks has continued to a bright spot on the Red Raider defense, ranking fifth nationally in solo tackles per game (6.4) and seventh nationally in total tackles per game 10.9. He also is tops among linebackers nationally in tackles for loss.

The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced on December 12th.