Jordyn Brooks named to All-America Second Team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jordyn Brooks’ outstanding season was rewarded with a place on the Associated Press’ All-American Second Team, the AP announced Monday.

Brooks was Texas Tech’s rock on defense all season, recording 108 tackles in 11 games. He excelled at getting into the backfield, totaling 20 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Brooks is one of ten Big 12 players to make an All-American team. Five of those ten are from Oklahoma, including linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was placed behind Brooks on the Third Team.

Brooks was a senior in 2019, and is expected to be taken early in the 2020 NFL Draft.