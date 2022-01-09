Jordyn Brooks sets Seahawks record for single-season tackles

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

GLENDALE, Arizona — Jordyn Brooks made 20 tackles in the Seattle Seahawks’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, giving him the franchise record for tackles in a single season.

The former Texas Tech star finished the year with 184 tackles. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner previously held the record. He made 167 tackles in 2016.

The 2021 season was Brooks’ second with the team after he was taken in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started every game in 2021 after appearing in 14 and starting six as a rookie.

Brooks made 360 tackles in his four-year career as a Red Raider. He was a Second Team All-American in 2019.