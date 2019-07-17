Josh Jung and Davis Martin face off in minors

HICKORY, NC — Josh Jung made his debut with the Class-A Hickory Crawdads Tuesday.

In his first at bat, Jung grounded out to shortstop against his former Texas Tech teammate and Kannapolis starter Davis Martin.

Jung would get revenge in the third inning doubling to center field off Martin.

First hit is in the books for Josh Jung! #AbideByTheClaw pic.twitter.com/Hv1NcPA0gP — Hickory Crawdads (@HickoryCrawdads) July 17, 2019

Martin would go onto win the head-to-head battle getting Jung to ground out again in the fifth inning, but Jung and the Crawdads would get the last laugh.

Jung finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk. That walk came in the bottom of the 10th with two outs and a runner on second and Kannapolis elected to intentionally walk Jung.

Pedro Gonzelez would end it in the next at bat with an RBI single to left to give Hickory the 5-4 win.