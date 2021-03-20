Josh Jung has fracture in foot, will miss 6-8 weeks

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Tech baseball star and current Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung will miss time with a stress fracture in his left foot, Rangers President Jon Daniels said Saturday.

Jung will have a screw put into his foot and will miss 6-8 weeks, Daniels said.

Before turning pro, Jung starred at Texas Tech from 2017-2019. He hit 33 home runs over the three seasons and hit over .300 each year.

Jung played 44 games of minor league ball in 2019, and did not play in an official game in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutting down the minor leagues.