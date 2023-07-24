HOUSTON – Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung hit his 20th home run of the season in a two-run home run in the first inning of Monday’s 10-9 loss against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

It was the 20th home run of the season for Jung, surpassing Keith Ginter’s (2004) for the most by a Red Raider during a single season. Jung also becomes just the sixth Ranger rookie to reach the milestone in a season.

Jung is on the verge of passing another Texas Tech record. He now has 61 runs batted in, and the single-season Major League record for a Red Raider is 64 by Doug Ault in 1977.

The Rangers and Astros series continues at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in Houston.