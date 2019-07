SURPRISE, AZ — A week after signing his contract with the Texas Rangers, Josh Jung made his professional debut with the organization’s rookie team in Arizona on Wednesday.

In his first at bat, Jung hit a two-run home run to left field.

Wanted to share this with Red Raider Nation. First professional at bat for @josh6jung #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/NSLAfMpkhl — Tim Tadlock (@TimTadlockTTU) July 11, 2019

He followed up with a pair of singles in his next two plate appearances and finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 runs batted in and 3 runs scored.