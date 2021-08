ROUND ROCK, Texas — Josh Jung hammered a ball over the center-field wall in Round Rock Monday, marking his first home run at the Triple-A level.

There it goes‼️🤯@josh6jung knocks his first Triple-A home run into center field and gives the #RRExpress a 5-4 advantage. pic.twitter.com/We5Es8D2gd — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) August 24, 2021

Jung got the call up to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He got his first hit with the club on Sunday.

After Monday’s home run, he had some fun with his teammates in the dugout.

Josh Jung gets the shopping cart home run treatment. pic.twitter.com/d9PCTIA9PX — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 24, 2021

Jung was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. He was drafted after a stellar three-year career at Texas Tech.