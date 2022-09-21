ARLINGTON, Texas – Josh Jung had another career first in his eleventh game with the Texas Rangers.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi hit a sharp ground ball to third. Jung field the ball, stepped on the bag, threw to second, and Marcus Semien threw to Nathaniel Lowe at first to complete the triple play. It was the Rangers’ second triple play of the season – a club first – and the eighth in franchise history.

“It was hit in the perfect spot,” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said. “It led (Jung) to the base. Probably one of the easiest triple plays I’ve ever seen.”

Jung was 0-for-4 at the plate in the Rangers 5-2 loss to the Angels.