Jung and Warren earn All-American honors

On Monday, Texas Tech Baseball players Josh Jung and Cam Warren were recognized as All-Americans by Baseball America.

Jung was a second team selection and Warren was on the third team.

Along with being All-Americans together the Red Raider duo were also both drafted last week, with Jung going eighth overall to the Rangers and Warren being drafted in the twenty-second round by the Reds.

The Texas Tech Baseball team will next be in action this upcoming weekend at the College World Series. The Red Raiders will get Michigan in their opening game.