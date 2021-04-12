Jung continues torrid season, draws comparisons to brother with 3-HR game Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung launched three home runs Sunday, moving him into a tie for the Division I lead in the category.

Jung propelled the No. 8 Red Raiders (22-7, 5-4 Big 12) to a 17-7 win over No. 10 TCU (22-8, 7-2 Big 12) in the game, clinching a series victory. He also hit a homer in Friday’s loss.

Jung had seven hits in 13 at-bats and drove in nine runs over the three games.

“I kind of got back to my plan, with an aggressive attack at the plate,” he said. “Getting that first pitch, trying to do some damage every pitch and not taking any pitches off.”

The series furthered what has been an incredible freshman season for Jung. Sunday’s three-home run game gave him 15 for the season, tying him with South Carolina’s Wes Clarke for the NCAA D1 lead. It also marked the fourth time this season he has hit multiple homers in a game.

He has hit for a .405 batting average and has 44 RBIs, which is also tied for the D1 lead.

Jung has been especially torrid recently. He is on a 10-game hitting streak and has eight home runs and 17 RBIs over that stretch.

Jace’s total of 15 long balls matches his brother Josh’s career-high, which he set in 2019. Josh is one of the best players in Texas Tech history, but his little brother’s power surge has people wondering if he is already better than Josh ever was in Lubbock.

In a post-game press conference, Jace Jung, Texas Tech designated hitter Cody Masters and Head Coach Tim Tadlock were all asked which Jung brother is better.

“I don’t know. We’ll keep going for a full season and see. Don’t worry — I hear from him all the time,” Jace said.

“I don’t know, that’s tough. One thing is, I don’t think Josh had… what does Jace have, 15 or 16 jacks right now? I’ll take Jace’s bat right now. Y’all don’t let Josh or Jace see that,” Masters, who played with both brothers, said.

“That’s not even a fair question. They’re both really good players. Josh can really play catch at a high level. Like the guys in the big leagues do, Jace can really play catch at a high level. Since Jace has been a little guy running around here, his mom and dad have always said he’s had more power than Josh, and so time will tell on that. He’s swinging the bat really good,” Tadlock said.