Jung goes deep 3 times in 17-7 TTU win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jace Jung crushed three home runs Sunday as No. 8 Texas Tech slammed No. 10 TCU 17-7 to lock up a series victory.

Texas Tech (22-7, 5-4 Big 12) also got home runs from Cody Masters and Cole Stilwell in its run-rule win over the Horned Frogs (22-9, 7-2 Big 12).

Jung’s first home run of the game came in the first inning, giving TTU a 1-0 lead. His next two came in the sixth inning, in which the Red Raiders scored nine runs.

The first sixth-inning blast was a solo shot, which swung the momentum back in TTU’s favor after TCU pulled within three runs in the fifth inning. The second was a three-run job, which put the Red Raiders ahead 16-5.

Texas Tech battled through injuries to win the game. Starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell was pulled from the game in the third inning, Dru Baker missed his third straight game and Dylan Neuse was out of the starting lineup, but was inserted in the sixth inning after Kurt Wilson left with a jammed thumb.

The Red Raiders took advantage of wild TCU pitching, draw 10 walks in their six innings at the plate.

Masters’ three-run blast gave Tech a 6-1 lead in the third inning, and RBI doubles from Parker Kelly and Stilwell put TTU ahead 8-1 going into the fifth.

TCU’s Gray Rodgers hit a three-run shot off Connor Queen in the fifth inning to make the score 8-5, and the Horned Frogs put two runners on to start the sixth. But Tech reliever Hayde Key got out of the inning unscathed with help from a Braxton Fulford pick-off.

The Horned Frogs came into the series on a 10-game winning streak and were undefeated in Big 12 play. Without some of their best bats, the Red Raiders bounced back from a series loss at Kansas State to beat one of the hottest teams in the country.