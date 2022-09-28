SEATTLE – Former Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung made franchise history in Texas’ 5-0 over Seattle Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

The rookie third baseman hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs to become the first player in Rangers history to driving in five or more runs that accounted for all the team’s runs in a victory.

“I think that’s just how it happened tonight, but the team put me in those situations,” Jung said. “I just took a good couple swings, hit the ball out of the yard. I got a hanging slider the second time, and the first time I think it was just a 3-2 heater and connected, finally.”

Jung hit a solo homer in the second inning, had a two-out RBI single in the sixth, and finished his night off with a three-run homer to center field for his first career multi-homer game.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)