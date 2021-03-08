Jung named Big 12 Player of the Week, Monteverde best newcomer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas Tech baseball players were given a weekly award by the Big 12 Monday. Second baseman Jace Jung won the conference’s Player of the Week, and pitcher Patrick Monteverde was named the Newcomer of the Week.

Jung had a hit in each of Texas Tech’s five games last week and he hit three home runs. Overall, he was 8-16 with two doubles, three homers, eight runs scored and 14 RBIs.

His hits included two home runs Wednesday against Texas Southern and a bases-clearing double that gave Texas Tech a lead against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sunday.

Monteverde held Sam Houston State scoreless over seven innings Saturday, striking out nine and allowing just three hits. Texas Tech won the game 8-0.

The Bearkats got into scoring position one time against Monteverde. He allowed a leadoff double in the third inning and advanced the runner to third base on a balk, but struck out the next three batters.

Monteverde is in his first year Texas Tech after transferring in from Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania. In three starts, he has yet to allow a run.