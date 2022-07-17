LUBBOCK, Texas— Jace Jung was selected as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. Jung will be joining the Detroit Tigers.

Jung is a second baseman from San Antonio, Texas and was named an All-American seven times while at Texas Tech. Jung was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2021, as well as the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) National Freshman Hitter of the Year.

Jung is the third highest overall pick in Texas Tech history.

Jace Jung, is the younger brother of Josh Jung, third baseman for the Texas Rangers organization. Josh Jung held the second highest draft pick in Texas Tech baseball history at No. 8 for the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft.

This past season, Jung batted .335 with 14 home runs and .989 fielding percentage.