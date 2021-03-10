Jung’s clutch double clinches series sweep of Gonzaga

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jace Jung laced a two out, two-RBI double to left center to drive in what would be the game winning run, as Texas Tech took down Gonzaga 5-4 to sweep the Bulldogs in a two game midweek series.

The Red Raiders also won by an identical 5-4 scoreline on Tuesday night as well, thanks in part to a three-run double by Nate Rombach in the bottom of the seventh.

With the two wins, Texas Tech has now won 10 games in a row to improve to 10-3 on the season.

Tim Tadlock and company will next be in action on Friday against UCONN in game one of a four game home series with the Huskies. The first pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 p.m.