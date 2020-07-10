Breaking News
LPD seeking public’s help in deadly overnight shooting

Junior College defensive tackle DeMeco Roland commits to Texas Tech

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:
TTU_Football

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hutchinson Community College defensive tackle DeMeco Roland committed to Texas Tech on Friday.

Roland measures in at 6’3″ and 305 pounds, which should make him a factor in stopping the run. In 2019, he saw limited playing time as a freshman at Hutchinson — one of the top junior colleges in the country — totaling nine tackles and a sack.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arkansas, Syracuse, North Texas and other schools.

Roland is the ninth player to join Matt Wells’ 2021 recruiting class, and the second from outside of Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar