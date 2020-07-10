Junior College defensive tackle DeMeco Roland commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hutchinson Community College defensive tackle DeMeco Roland committed to Texas Tech on Friday.

Blessed to be committed by The University of Teaxes tech @CoachPRandolph @TTUCoachWells ‼️‼️👆🏾 pic.twitter.com/va1FoUrkEh — DeMeco Roland (@meco_roland) July 10, 2020

Roland measures in at 6’3″ and 305 pounds, which should make him a factor in stopping the run. In 2019, he saw limited playing time as a freshman at Hutchinson — one of the top junior colleges in the country — totaling nine tackles and a sack.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arkansas, Syracuse, North Texas and other schools.

Roland is the ninth player to join Matt Wells’ 2021 recruiting class, and the second from outside of Texas.