LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech battled back from a 12-point second-half deficit but came up just short of knocking off No. 3 Kansas in Tuesday’s 75-72 loss at United Supermarkets Arena.

With Kansas leading by one in the final seconds, Pop Isaacs fell to the floor on a drive to the basket, but no foul was called, and the turnover led to a K.J. Adams dunk to give the Jayhawks a three-point lead.

Kevin Obanor’s attempt to tie the game at the buzzer would come up short to snap a 29-game home winning streak for Texas Tech. The loss was the first for the Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena since Feb. 9, 2021.

It’s Texas Tech’s first 0-2 start to conference play since the 2014-15 season.

Both teams shot over 47 percent from the field and combined to make 20 three-pointers.

Texas Tech would jump in front 15-7 in the first five minutes of the game, thanks, in part, to a pair of Pop Isaacs threes pointers. The Las Vegas native scored 18 points and went 4-of-9 from behind the arch.

Kansas did not reach double figures until the 13:45 mark on a Dajuan Harris Jr. three to pull the Jayhawks within five at 15-10. It was part of a 16-7 Kansas run capped by a Jalen Wilson three to give Kansas a 23-20 lead.

Freshman Lamar Williams hit a floater with 6:01 remaining in the first half to regain the lead at 29-28.

Freshman Robert Jennings’ baseline jumper with 4:21 remaining in the first half would give the Red Raiders a 34-32 lead, but Kansas would outscore Texas Tech 11-2 to end the half and lead 43-36 at the break.

Kansas would extend its lead to 12 early in the second half with another Harris Jr. three-pointer. The Kansas guard hit his first five attempts from three-point range and finished with a team-high 18 points.

Kevin Obanor would pull the Red Raiders back within five with a three-pointer to make it 57-52. Obanor scored 26 points in the loss.

Kansas would extend the lead to ten on a Kevin McCullar layup with under seven minutes to play. McCullar scored seven points in his return to Lubbock after transferring to Kansas during the off-season.

Four Kansas players finished in double figures.

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.