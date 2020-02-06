Kansas State powers past Lady Raiders

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas Tech was unable to hold off Kansas State in the fourth quarter in Wednesday’s 84-70 loss to the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders went into the final quarter with a two-point lead but were outscored by 16 by the Wildcats in the final frame.

Kansas State’s Christianna Carr scored all 14 of her points in the final quarter to help hand Texas Tech its fourth straight road loss.

Five Lady Raiders scored in double figures in the loss led by Chrislyn Carr’s 16 points.

Alexis Tucker had 14 points off the bench.

Texas Tech (14-6, 3-6) hosts Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.