Karli Hamilton earns All-America status

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior Karli Hamilton was awarded third team All-America honors by National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Hamilton is the fourth player in program history to receive All-America honors and the second to earn third-team status.  She joins Sandy Butler, Amanda Renfro and Jessica Hartwell.

Hamilton finished the 2019 season with 78 hits, which tied for 14th in the nation.  The center fielder led the Red Raiders in batting average (.398), runs scored (58), total bases (128), hits (78) and triples (8).

The Houston native also received second-team All-America honors from Softball America, which is in its first year of existence. 

