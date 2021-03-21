Karli Hamilton hits 2 grand slams in 23-0 TTU softball win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Karli Hamilton slugged two grand slams Sunday in a 23-0 win for Texas Tech softball over Tarleton State.

The offensive outburst happened over just four innings before the game ended. Hamilton’s grand slams were hit in the second and third innings.

Peyton Blythe added a grand slam of her own in the third inning. Texas Tech pushed across 13 runs in the third.

Missy Zoch was excellent on the mound, throwing a no-hitter over five innings. She struck out eight Tarleton hitters.

The game was the first of a double-header between Texas Tech and Tarleton State Sunday. The Red Raiders lost to Tarleton 11-9 Saturday.

