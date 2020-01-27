Karli Hamilton Receives Softball America Preseason All-America Nod

LUBBOCK, Texas – This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

Ahead of her final season with the Texas Tech softball team, redshirt senior Karli Hamilton was named a member of the Softball America 2020 NCAA Preseason All-America Third Team, announced by the organization Monday.



Hamilton returns to the field after a stellar junior campaign as Tech’s everyday center fielder. Picking up First Team NFCA All-Region and All-Big 12 honors, she became the fourth Red Raider in program history to earn NFCA All-America status. She claimed the program’s career and single-season record with eight triples and led a hot Red Raider lineup with 25 multi-hit games. Hamilton led the Big 12 Conference with 73 hits and seven triples during the regular season and stood strong at second in the league with a .427 batting average during the regular season.



At the end of Tech’s run in the NCAA tournament, Hamilton finished her season tied for 14th in the nation in hits and only four other student-athletes around the country finished higher in triples. Hamilton picked up a trio of Big 12 Player of the Week nods and powered eight home runs in 2019.



Additionally, Hamilton was named the No. 33 player in the nation in Softball America’s Top-100 Players ranking on Thursday, Jan. 23.



Hamilton and the rest of the Red Raiders are set to begin the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 7, against Houston Baptist in New Orleans. For all the latest information on the Texas Tech softball team, visit TexasTech.com or follow @TexasTechSB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

