LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore Gavin Kash picked up All-America honors on Thursday.

The College Baseball Foundation tabbed the Red Raider first baseman a second-team All-American.

The unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection, wrapped his first season with the Red Raiders as the Big 12 leader in home runs (26), RBI (84), and total bases (182). He also recorded the program’s second-most home runs in a single season.

Earlier this month, Kash earned a first-team all-region nod from the American Baseball Coaches Association shortly after the conclusion of Texas Tech’s season. Kash wrapped up his standout season by being named to the Gainesville Regional All-Tournament team following the Red Raiders Regional Championship Game appearance.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)