Keenan Evans caps Summer League with title

LAS VEGAS, NV — Former Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans helped Memphis top Minnesota, 95-92, to win the NBA Summer League Championship Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Evans started for the Grizzlies, who jumped in front of the Timberwolves 17-8 in the first quarter thanks to five three-pointers.

Evans capped the run with his lone three in the game. He finished with eight points in the contest including the last two points from the free throw line in the final seconds.

Evans also added eight assists in the win. He finished the summer with a team-leading 4.3 assists and added 9.7 points per game.