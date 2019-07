Keenan Evans put on a show offensively for the second straight game, this time to the tune of 16 points, as his Memphis Grizzlies routed the Indiana Pacers 101-75.

The 16 point game comes four days after Evans put up 20 in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. His scoring total was good enough or second best on the Grizzlies.

Memphis will play next on Sunday at 10:30 pm against the Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN 2.