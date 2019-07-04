Keenan Evans scores 20 in Summer League win

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 25: Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 25, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Former Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans saved his best for Memphis’ last game in the Utah Summer League.

Evans scored a game-high 20 points in the Grizzlies 81-68 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He finished 7-for-10 from the field including 3-for-4 from three point range.

Evans scored a total of six points in the Grizzlies first two games of the Utah Summer league before tonight.

Memphis now heads to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The Grizzlies opens play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.