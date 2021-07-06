Keenan Evans signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel — Former Texas Tech standout Keenan Evans signed a deal with Israeli basketball club Maccabi Tel Aviv, the team announced Tuesday.

Maccabi Tel Aviv is one of the top clubs in Europe. It has won the EuroLeague six times, most recently in 2014.

Evans has played abroad since 2019, spending time with Bosnian club KK Igokea and Israeli club Hapoel Haifa B.C.

Before turning pro, Evans had a four-year career with Texas Tech. He scored 17.6 points per game for the Red Raider team that reached the Elite Eight.