Keenan Evans to play in NBA Summer League for Memphis Grizzlies

Former Texas Tech Basketball player Keenan Evans is getting a shot in the 2019 NBA Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, Evans spent the majority of the time on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons.

In his final season at Tech in 2017-18, Evans was a consensus second team All-American after averaging 17.6 points per game.

His inclusion makes four former Red Raiders in the Summer League, joining Jarrett Culver (Minnesota), Matt Mooney (Atlanta), Zhaire Smith (Philadelphia) and Tariq Owens (Phoenix).