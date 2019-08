GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Texas Tech receiver Keke Coutee was carted off with a leg injury in Houston’s preseason opener at Green Bay Thursday.

The injury occurred in the second quarter on a 9-yard catch. After going down awkwardly, Coutee grabbed his right knee. He was carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Coutee battled hamstring injuries all last season. He played in just six games during his rookie season.