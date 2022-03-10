BILOXI, Mississippi — Texas Tech third baseman Parker Kelly hit his third grand slam of the season Wednesday as the Red Raiders beat Mississippi State 7-2.

The victory meant a series split for the Red Raiders and defending NCAA champion Bulldogs after MSU won 11-5 Tuesday.

Kelly hit his grand slam in the second inning Wednesday. Two batters later, Dillon Carter followed with a solo home run.

Left-hander Jamie Hitt made his first career start on the mound and held the Bulldogs scoreless and hitless through four innings.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the sixth, but relievers Derek Bridges and Brendan Girton kept them off the board in the final three innings of the game.

Texas Tech improved to 11-3 on the season with the win. Next, the team will stay on the road for a three-game, weekend series with Rice.