LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas Tech baseball players were given weekly awards after the Red Raiders went 5-0 against Dallas Baptist and Merrimack last week.

Third baseman Parker Kelly was named the conference’s Player of the Week for hitting .421 with three home runs on the week.

All three home runs came in a win over Merrimack Saturday. Two of them were grand slams.

Outfielder Owen Washburn was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after he hit .421 with two home runs and eight RBI. He is a freshman from Webster, Wisconsin.

The Red Raider baseball team will play Mississippi State in Biloxi, Mississippi Tuesday and Wednesday.