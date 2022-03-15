LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech softball’s Kendall Fritz was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week after she tossed a perfect game against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Saturday.

Fritz shared the award with Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish.

Fritz’s perfect game was the fourth in Texas Tech softball history. She threw it in five innings against TAMUCC on the second game of a doublheader.

The junior righty also appeared in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday against Tulsa, when she went one inning and earned the win.

Fritz made another start Sunday against Tulsa and going seven shutout innings in a 2-0 Texas Tech win.

For the week, Fritz pitched 13 innings and had a 0.00 ERA. She struck out three batters.

Fritz is in her first season as a Red Raider after playing three seasons for Nevada. She currently leads the Big 12 in innings pitched (64), games started (13), shutouts (4), complete games (7) and is tied for the lead in wins (8).

Texas Tech baseball pitcher Brandon Birdsell also won the conference’s Pitcher of the Week award for his sport after he tossed six no-hit innings and 15 strikeouts against Rice Saturday.